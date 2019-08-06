District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Aug. 2.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Patricia L. Moore, 59, Lombard, Illinois, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Christopher L. Poling, 32, who is an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession Of drug paraphernalia.
- Bobby R. Dehart, 38, Youngstown, Ohio, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, summary charges of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, fraudulent use/removal of a registration plate, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and abandoning a vehicle on a highway.