District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Sept. 6.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Nicholas M. Spence, 30, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $573.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.
- Chuck D. Schwartz, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $573.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of driving while operator’s license was suspended/revoked was withdrawn.
Bench warrant issued
Alex N. Kiesling, 26, Brookville, failed to appear for her preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. She is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.