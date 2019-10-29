DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Oct. 25.
Hearings waivedThe following defendant waived her rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jason T. Colbert, 47, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a felony count of criminal trespass –break into a structure and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
- Cara O’Bryon Bussard, 33, Reynoldsville, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Pollyanna J. Williams, 25, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Shawn A. Siverling, 31, Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea entered
- Mysti L. Gray, an inmate in the Elk County Jail, pleaded guilty to retail theft. She must pay a total of $218.25 in fines and costs. A charge of disorderly conduct was withdrawn.
- Daniel P. Barrick, 21, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs.
Bench warrants issued
Bench warrants were issued for the following defendants who failed to appear for their preliminary hearings.
- Joyce L. Yearwood, 27, Drums, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rebecca C. Puhala, 39, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to keep her dog confined within premises of the owner.