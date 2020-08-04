DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on July 31.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Trent E. Lee, 24, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with three counts each of aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree, simple assault and terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Lachelle L. Bearer, 30, DuBois, who is charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Grant P. Dixon, 40, Brookville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A misdemeanor count of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a summary count of public drunkenness were withdrawn.
- Samantha L. Beattie, 27, DuBois, pleaded guilty to simple assault. She must pay a total of $262.25 in fines and costs. A summary count of simple assault was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Richard R. Kunrod, 65, Wellsboro, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic violations.