DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Vincent L. Inzana, 33, Hastings, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Brittany A. Hibbard, 28, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Adam J. Bales, 22, Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Desiree S. Strothers, 30, Pittsburgh, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance (50 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked. Monetary bail was set at $5,000.
- Raymond F. Marche, 44, Brockport, who is charged with retail theft (felony) and defiant trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- David W. Kitchen, 60, Rockton, who is charged with felony counts of knowingly photographing, videotaping, or depicting on computer or filming sexual acts of a child under the age of 18 years; unlawful contact with a minor; child pornography; criminal use of communication facility; and a misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. A felony count of dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions and films of a child under the age of 18 was withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Tod A. Fleming, 50, Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary charges. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Kendra M. Overbeck, 26, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Monetary bail was set at $2,500.
- Selina E. Proper, 43, DuBois, who is charged with ethnic intimidation, simple assault, harassment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Russel E. Siple, 54, Falls Creek, who is charged with writing bad checks. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Shawn M. Harvey, 25, DuBois, who is charged with writing bad checks. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Corey Rosman, 21, Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI (alcohol). Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Robert J. Peterson, 23, Ridgway, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance). Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- John Sofronski, 45, Irvona, pleaded guilty to writing a bad check. He must pay $1,289.25 in fines, costs and restitution. A theft by deception charge was withdrawn.
- Joseph R. Logan Jr., 32, DuBois, pleaded guilty theft by unlawful taking. He must pay $331.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of criminal trespass was withdrawn.
- Veronica Vrankovich, 28, Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
Held for court
As a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jessica Bloom, 38, DuBois, who is charged with neglect of animals and cruelty to animals. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Eric J. London, 36, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Catherine M. Quashnock, 28, Brockway, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.