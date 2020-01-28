DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Jan. 24.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shane E. Dunham, 25, Easton, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a summary traffic charge. Charges of a small amount of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Karen M. Camuso, 63, Falls Creek, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Brian M. Ruane, 51, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol). Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individual entered a guilty plea:
- Zachary D. Loomis, 28, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Mitchell D. Kohler, 33, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, making terroristic threats and harassment. A charge of resisting arrest was withdrawn. Monetary bail was set at $5,000.
Warrant issued
- Russell E. Siple, 54, Falls Creek, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with writing a bad check.