District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on June 28.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tanner F. James, 24, Punxsutawney, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Michael S. McKendrick, 36, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct. He is confined to the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
- Randy L. Burress, 43, Brookville, who is charged with felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is confined to the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
- Sarah A. Torrell, 33, Rockton, who is charged with 11 misdemeanor counts each of criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. She was placed in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.
- Mark A. Hartzfeld, 35, Rockton, who is who is charged with 11 misdemeanor counts each of criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Dara M. Courtright, 30, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor count of accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property (hit-and-run) and summary counts of failure to stop and render aide and duties at a stop sign as a result of an accident. Unsecured bail is set at $1,000.
Terry C. White, 67, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty pleas:
- Gage T. Miller, 20, an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Mark J. Whipple, 49, DuBois, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. He must pay a total of $660.73 in fines, costs and restitution and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Briana Rearick, 21, St. Marys, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $548.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
Hearings continued The following individuals’ preliminary hearings were continued:
- Chad A. Wolfgang, 34, DuBois, who is charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia and summary traffic violations.
- Joseph C. Snyder, 28, San Angelo, Texas, who is charged with one felony count of strangulation – applying pressure to throat or neck, two misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one misdemeanor count of simple assault, one misdemeanor count of institutional vandalism of an educational facility, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two summary counts of harassment. Monetary bail, which was set at $100,000, has been posted.
Daniel R. Peteuil, 43, Daisy Street, Clearfield, who is listed as an inmate at state prison in Benner Township, is charged with three felony counts of a person not to possess a firearm; felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; five felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia; and misdemeanor count of selling controlled substance with no trade mark.