DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on March 6.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Garrett B. Hoover, 25, DuBois, DUI (alcohol). Unsecured bail was set at$1,000.
- Danielle M. Wyant, 53, DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail is set at $1,000.
- John R. Fenton, 38, Curwensville, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- James M. Brown Jr., 29, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He is in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.
Charge withdrawnJeffrey D. Larson, 51, Brockport, had charges of deceptive business practices, false statement to induce agreement for home improvement and theft by deception were withdrawn. In a separate case, a bad check charge was also withdrawn.