District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on May 31.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael A. Jerry, 30, Troutville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Nicholas M. Newcamp, 18, DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Carmella F. Rodkey, 52, DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Garrett J. Hallowell, 28, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $50,000.
Guilty pleas entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Anna Sue Grech, 21, Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve six months probation.
- Jessica C. McClure, 18, Luthersburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. She must pay a total of $473.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A felony count of criminal trespass/breaking in to a structure and a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass were withdrawn.