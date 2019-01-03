District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Dec. 21.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Raymond M. Nestlerode, 36, Woodland, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Brittany M. Llewellyn, 27, Rockton, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Cameron A. Bortz, 18, DuBois, who is charged with assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Tristan B. Snyder, 21, an inmate at the state correctional facility in Chester, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of “inmate procure etc self with weapon” and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $1,000.
- Michael C. Burton, 59, Sykesville, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, and summary counts of driving without a license, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, following too closely, careless driving, duty to give information and render aid and failure to give immediate notice of accident to police department. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individual entered a guilty plea:
- Samantha L. Sherretz, 32, Penfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking. She must pay $479.25 in fines and costs plus $90 in restitution and serve one year probation.
Charges withdrawn
- Charges of assault and harassment against Christian A. Taylor, 25, DuBois, were withdrawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.