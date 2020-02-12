DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Feb. 7.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Beverly J. Dintaman, 61, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Andrea E. Harrison, 35, Clearfield, who is charged with disorderly conduct, smelling/inhaling toxic releasing substances and having the property for releasing toxic vapors or fumes. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Molly A. Markievich, 35, DuBois, who is charged with forgery and theft by unlawful taking. Monetary bail, set at $20,000, was posted.
- Christopher R. Schulze, 42, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Lynze A. Daniel, 32, DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail of $10,000 was posted.
Bench warrant issued
- Michael S. McKendrick, 36, DuBois, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit retail theft.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Bernard L. Smith, 38, Falls Creek, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $481.75 in fines and costs.
Charles E. Eckerdt III, 37, DuBois, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. He must pay a total of $481.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of theft by deception was withdrawn.