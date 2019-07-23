District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on July 19.
Hearing waivedThe following defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Justin E. Salada, 32, address is listed as an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail was set at $50,000.
Guilty pleas entered
The following individuals entered a guilty pleas:
- Helen C. Bowen, 20, Austin, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. She must pay a total of $380.75 in fines, costs and restitution and must also serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of retail theft was withdrawn.
- Tyler C. Wise, 18, Falls Creek, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of driving while operator’s privileges are suspended or revoked. He must pay a total of $889.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs. He must also serve a one-year concurrent probation sentence.