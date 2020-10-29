DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Oct. 23 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Morgan T. Gregory, 32, DuBois, who is charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, four misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and making repairs/selling offensive weapons. Monetary bail, set at $25,000, has been posted.
- Justin B. Smith, 38, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a summary charge of careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. In another case, he is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of careless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Preston J. Wisor, 29, Curwensville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, driving an unregistered vehicle, display plate card in improper vehicle, using improper class of license, driver’s licensed suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, failure to keep to the right-of-way, four counts of disregarding the traffic lane, duties at stop sign, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, five counts of turning movements and required signals, careless driving, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and exceeding maximum speed limit established by 25 mph. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty pleas entered
- Billy J. Pierce Jr., 24, Brookville, pleaded guilty to a use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $631.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Anthony M. Schilling, 27, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $824.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.
- Harley D. Jenary, 22, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to a possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $831.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.
- Mark A. Uplinger, 57, Brockport, pleaded guilty to a possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $831.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Patrick M. Raymond, 73, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of criminal mischief.
- Jessica M. Leinemann, 32, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and duties at a stop sign.
Case dismissed
- The case against David A. Green, 27, Greensburg, possession of drug paraphernalia, was dismissed.
Bench warrant issuedA bench warrant was issued for the following defendant for failure to appear for their preliminary hearing.
Thomas F. Shelley, 52, Cherry Tree, who is charged with acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance and theft by deception.