DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Aug. 28.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Devin W. Clark, 23, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- William F. Runyon, 30, an inmate at Smithfield State Correctional Institution, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Michael W. Blauser Jr., 39, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Prison, who is charged with harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000. Charges of stalking and retaliation against a witness or a victim were withdrawn.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Daniel J. Pompa, 29, Brookville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
- Jonna J. Kunselman, 28, Brookville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
- Jessica F. Kramer, 36, Philipsburg, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. Charges of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and possession of a small amount of marijuana were withdrawn.
- Chelsea M. Kephart, 37, Osceola Mills, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs. A charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Preston K. Dover, 43, an inmate in the Clearfield County Prison, who is charged with open lewdness and harassment –following in a public place. A charge of corruption of minors was dismissed.
- Jason E. Shaffer, 45, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.