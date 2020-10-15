DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Oct. 9.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian P. Lockwood, 57, Reynoldsville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jason T. Bricen, 42, Penfield, who is charged with making terroristic threats. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Bradley J. Oswalt, 45, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and two traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Ashley L. Heffner, 31, Punxsutawney, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with smelling/inhaling toxic releasing substances. Monetary bail, set at $2,500, was changed to unsecured supervisors bail, set at $2,500. In a separate case, she is charged with smelling/inhaling toxic releasing substance and a summary charge of public drunkenness. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Heather M. Swatsworth, 34, Clearfield, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea entered
- David E. Uhl, 29, an inmate in the Elk County Jail, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Jesse L. Fauls, 37, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. A charge of possession of marijuana was withdrawn.
- Randy E. Schmidt, 64, DuBois, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and a summary charge of retail theft. He must pay a total of $712.50 in fines, costs and restitution.
Bench warrant issuedA bench warrants was issued for the following defendant for failure to appear for their preliminary hearing.
Tammy Allen, 55, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.