DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joshua L. Banks, 36, Stump Creek, who is charged with unauthorized used of a motor/other vehicles and a summary charge of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked. Charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property were withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Shawna M. Radaker, 22, Morrisdale, who is charged with dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activity/intent to promote, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured and supervised bail was set at $25,000.
- Daniel J. Confer, 38, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
Hearing continuedRaymond D. Castro III, 39, who is an inmate in the Huntingdon Correctional Facility, had his preliminary hearing continued until May 15. He is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations.