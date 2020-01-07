DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Jan. 3.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ashley A. Mick, 32, Glen Richey, currently an inmate in Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and two summary traffic violations. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Ryan M. Sprague, 36, DuBois, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Drew A. Dunworth, 45, an inmate in the state prison at Rockview, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, providing false identification to police, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Amy S. Peterman, 47, Curwensville, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Monetary bail is set at $1,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individual entered a guilty plea:
Shannon L. Anthony, 39, Punxsutawney, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Raymond F. Marche, 44, Brockport, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driver’s license suspended/revoked – third or subsequent violation and a summary traffic violation.
Warrant issuedNiccoma C. Clark, 38, Penfield, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with two felony counts of retail theft – taking merchandise and a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass.