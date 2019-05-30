District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Gary N. Crawford, 36, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jessica C. Spuck, 21, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Matthew E. Hickman, 31, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Brady T. Stalnaker Jr., 19, DuBois, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation. Bail, set at $10,000 monetary, has been posted.
- Richard A. McCracken, 62, Rockton, who is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault and the complainant is less than 13 years old and three counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
- Carl R. Colgan, 38, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Stephanie Spinda, 35, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jonathan Morales, 35, DuBois, who is charged with five felony counts of manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, one felony count of possession of firearm prohibited, five misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary traffic violations. A felony count of conspiracy and possession of firearm prohibited was dismissed. He is in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Bench warrant issued
- Zachary D. Loomis, 27, DuBois, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary traffic violation.
Charge withdrawn
- A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia was withdrawn against Mackenzie M. Manning, 21, Curwensville. She pleaded guilty to a summary count of disorderly conduct. She must pay a total of $268.25 in fines and costs.