DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Feb. 22.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cody A. Doshak, 21, Summerville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Austin R. Blair, 24, Templeton, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and several summary traffic violations. Monetary bail is set at $1,000.
- David Lynch, 50, DuBois, an inmate in the county jail, who is charged with writing bad checks. Monetary bail is set at $5,000.
- Ricky Anderson, 52, an inmate at Rockview State Prison in Bellefonte, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- John Frederick, 25, an inmate in the Blair County Jail, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- George F. Smith Jr., 37, Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffrey M. Bearer, 37, DuBois, is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
