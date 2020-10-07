DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Oct. 2.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Abigail R. Primm, 24, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary counts of driving while operator’s privileges are suspended and operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibilities. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Terry Fetterman, 56, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a summary count of driving without a license. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Molly A. Markievich, 36, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct –unreasonable noise. Monetary bail, set at $10,000, was posted.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Archie R. Hagger, 30, Minneapolis, Minnesota, who is currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, is charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault –attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, three summary counts of harassment and one summary count of disorderly conduct while engaged in fighting. Monetary bail was set at $75,000.
- Devon M. Craft, 19, DuBois, is charged with simple assault and harassment –subject other to physical contact. Two counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another and a second count of simple assault were dismissed. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea entered
- John C. Runyon III, 31, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment. He must pay a total of $212.25 in fines and costs. Two misdemeanor counts of simple assault were withdrawn.
Bench warrants issuedBench warrants were issued for the following defendants for failure to appear for their preliminary hearings.
- James P. Rodgers Jr., 38, Reynoldsville, who is charged with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Andrew J. Digilarmo, 30, Anita, who is charged with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy –manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.