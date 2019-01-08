District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Friday.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Daniel P. Engle Jr., 32, Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Theodore R. Punchios, 63, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Timothy A. Cook, Elyria, OH, who is charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kirsten N. Cherry, 20, Weedville, who is charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Harlie Cowie, 20, Brookville, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Heather R. Watson, 24, Penfield, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment. She must pay a total of $260.25 in fines and costs. An assault charge was withdrawn.
- Heather L. Rodgers, 26, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of prohibiting text-based communications. She must pay $629.25 in fines and costs plus serve a six-month probation sentence.
Bench warrant issued
- Donald L. Nardelli, 35, Fallentimber, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with a felony count of manufacturing/delivering/possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia.
