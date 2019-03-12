DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings March 8.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Adam P. Wyler, 32, Brockway, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jesse A. Irwin, 28, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass actual communication. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Qing S. Zheng, 29, Waterford, who is charged with a felony count of manufacturing/delivery/possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and two summary traffic violations. He has been released from jail after $250,000 bail was posted.
- Ritchie A. Taylor, 45, DuBois, who is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, terroristic threats, strangulation, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, harassment, public drunkenness and theft by unlawful taking. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Timothy E. Brown, 46, Penfield, who is charged with terroristic threats and harassment. Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured.
Guilty pleas entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Amber D. Kear, 37, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic summary count was withdrawn. She must pay fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Mitchell E. Mancuso, pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment. He must pay a total of $260.25 in fines and costs. A charge of assault was withdrawn.
- Kenneth J. Brockett, 19, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve one year probation. Charges of interference with custody of children and criminal trespass were withdrawn.
