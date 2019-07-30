District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on July 26.
Hearing waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Amy Weinzierl, 43, Johnstown, who is char
- ged with two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Rachelle S. Farnsworth, 35, Bedford, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Dorothy E. Polite, 34, Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Mark J. Nixon, 47, listed as an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary count of harassment. Monetary bail has been set at $25,000.