DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Aug. 14.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeffrey M. Bearer, 39, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains lodged in Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.
- Patrick J. Kopp, 57, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Alexandria R. Shugar, 25, Falls Creek, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Paul J. Lenze, 21, DuBois, who is charged with felony counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance and homicide by vehicle, two felony counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed; misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: Controlled Substance –schedule 1 –1st offense, DUI: Controlled Substance –schedule 2 or 3 –1st offense, DUI: Controlled Substance –Metabolite –1st offense; and summary counts of careless driving –unintentional death, careless driving –serious bodily injury, disregard traffic lane, following too closely, failure to drive vehicle at a safe speed, depositing waste on a highway, reckless driving and failure to use safety belt. He remains lodged in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, which was reduced from the previously set bail of $100,000.
- Toby J. Whaling, 27, Falls Creek, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Charles D. Lewis Jr., 28, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Prison, who is charged with simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment. Monetary bail remains set at $50,000.
- Gage N. Walk, 19, DuBois, who is charged with criminal mischief and defiant trespass posted on school grounds. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Gaje T. Snyder, 20, Punxsutawney, who is charged with criminal mischief and defiant trespass posted on school grounds. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Samuel J. Yates, 35, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Brian A. McCullough, 32, Brookville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.25 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
- Jamie L. Guertin, 26, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $431.25 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
- Amber D. Menteer, 35, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $431.25 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
Bench warrant issuedA bench warrant was issued for the arrest of David E. Uhl, 29, DuBois, who failed to appear for his preliminary hearing. He is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.