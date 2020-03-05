DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Feb. 28.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ray P. Ross Jr., 36, Clearfield, who is charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500. In a separate case, he is charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Kimberly M. Clark, 43, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and reckless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Teresa A. Roush, 35, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass –break into structure and theft by unlawful taking. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Michael S. McKendrick, 36, DuBois, who is charged with retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit retail theft. Charges of retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft were also sent to court in a separate case. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.