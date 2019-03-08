DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings March 1.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Toby J. Whaling, 25, Falls Creek, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Michael R. Kelly, 40, Luthersburg, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Gregory J. Bowman, 58, Curwensville, who is charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kyle L. Custer, 38, whose address was listed at the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking. Monetary bail previously set at $50,000 was changed to $50,000, unsecured bail. Confinement date ended March 1.
- Joseph E. Stankavich, 52, DuBois, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Justin R. Martell, 24, Clearfield, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Bradley J. Ripple, 25, Penfield, who is charged with assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty pleas entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- John L. Knox, 33, Anita, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $579.25 in fines and costs.
- Todd Snedden, 37, an inmate at state prison in Houtzdale, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of charge of no rear lights on vehicle. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn. He must pay a total of $605.75 in fines and costs and serve one-year probation.
- Jessica C. Spuck, 21, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of driving while operator privileges are suspended or revoked. She must pay a total of $880.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Matthew E. Hickman, 31, DuBois, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay fines and costs (unavailable) plus serve a one-year probation sentence.
- Joseph Roush, 54, Stump Creek, pleaded guilty to a summary harassment charge. A misdemeanor assault charge was withdrawn. He must pay a total of $261.25 in fines and costs.
Bench warrants issued
- Harlie R. Cowie, 20, Brookville, failed to appear for her preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. She is charged with two counts of retail theft in two separate cases.
- Louis V. Porrett, 31, Brookville, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.