DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Dec. 20.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael G. Jury, 49, Grampian, who is charged with felony counts of receiving advance payment for services and failing to perform, theft by failing to make required disposition of funds and theft by deception. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jamie Bortz, 48, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats. Unsecured bail was set at $15,000.
- Austin J. Kirkey, 23, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and corruption of minors. Monetary bail was set at $100,000.