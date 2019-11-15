DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Nov. 8.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ryan C. Rupp, 26, Oak Ridge, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Joshua J. Hayes, 25, Avalon, N.J., who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- James M. Domitrovich, 50, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Kaitlin Rucinski, 24, Penfield, who is charged with two felony counts of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, two misdemeanor counts of furnishing false/fraudulent material information and two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Brenton M. Ryans, 31, Reynoldsville, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance and 11 summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.