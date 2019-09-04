District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Aug. 30.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael A. Couch, 61, St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Justin J. Marshall, 25, Brockway, who is charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Avinash Madhavamurthy, 27, Edison, N.J., who is charged with a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Zachary A. Means, 28, who is in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individual entered guilty pleas:
- Michael J. Schaberl, 34, Brockway, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.
- Taylor Clark, 30, DuBois, pleaded guilty to harassment and must pay a total of $261.25 in fines and costs. A simple assault charge was withdrawn.