DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Nov. 1.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph D. Weber, 18, Luthersburg, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Steven B. Kempner, 54, Reynoldsville, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Dylan J. Nelson, 24, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment. He is currently lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.
- Rebecca C. Puhala, 39, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to keep a dog confined within premises as a result of an incident which occurred on June 4. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000. In a separate case, she is charged with a felony count of hindering apprehension or prosecution as a result of an incident which occurred on Sept. 24. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Brett J. Davis, 33, Clearfield, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty pleas entered
- Shawn D. Shimmel, 28, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a summary count of disorderly conduct –engaged in fighting. He must pay a total of $268.25 in fines and costs. Misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and simple assault, along with a summary count of harassment, were withdrawn.
- Michelle E. Houston, 44, who is listed as an inmate of the state Cambridge Springs Correctional Institute, pleaded guilty to furnishing drug free urine. She must pay a total of $480.75 in fines and costs and serve a one year probation sentence.
- Joseph S. Solada, 49, Penfield, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct as a result of an incident which occurred on Oct. 22. He must pay a total of $480.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. In an incident which occurred on Oct. 21, he pleaded guilty to a summary count of harassment. He must pay a total of $261.25 in fines and costs. A misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of criminal mischief were withdrawn.
- Joseph E. Britton, 37, address unavailable, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary county driving while operating privileges are suspended.
Held for court As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Lyndsey N. Reynolds, 34, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.