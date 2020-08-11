DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Aug. 7.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jordan D. Spanggaard, 27, Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Nicholas P. Doloroso, 27, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $10,000.
- Daniel R. Peteuil, 44, Clearfield, an inmate in the Clearfield County Prison, who is charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three felony counts of conspiracy – manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and criminal use of communication facility, both felonies. Unsecured bail was set at $40,000.
- Raymond F. Marche, 44, Clearfield, an inmate in the Clearfield County Prison, who is charged with retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft, both felonies; and receiving stolen property and defiant trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- John D. Hoover, 46, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph S. Solada, 49, Penfield, an inmate in the Clearfield County Prison, who is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, harassment and disorderly conduct. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Gregory L. Magee, 68, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Tyler R. Doane, who is charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Joyce L. Yearwood pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $430.25 in fines and costs.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Antonio D. Mazza, 24, DuBois, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle, access device and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.