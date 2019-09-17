DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Sept. 13.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Taylor Clark, 30, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. He was released from the Clearfield County Jail on $10,000 unsecured bail. It was previously set at $10,000, monetary.
- Megan Meredith, 26, Brockway, who is charged with manufacturing, delivery, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 unsecured bail. Bail was previously set at $100,000, monetary.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Matthew Dunshie, 29, Force, who is charged with manufacturing, delivery, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, intentional possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
Guilty plea enteredCaleb Miller, 22, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $530.75 in fines and costs. A charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.