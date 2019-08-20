District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Aug. 9 and Aug. 16.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Rebecca J. Veltri, 31, an in
- mate at the state correction institution in Muncy, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- David J. Testi, 31, Brockport, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- James R. Snedden, 57, Rockton, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Lydia D. Barrick, 22, DuBois, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Candy Vaughn, 37, DuBois, who is charged with corruption of minors and distributing a small amount of marijuana/not for sale. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Jordan A. Junod, 29, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats. Monetary bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty pleas:
- William J. Courson, 22, Punxsutawney, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $980.75 in fines and costs.
- William J. Powell, 44, DuBois, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $480.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Blake S. Steele, 19, Lowber, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Steele failed to appear for court.
- Ann M. Schloder, 51, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of access device issued to another who did not authorize use and misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and receiving stolen property. She failed to appear for court.
Bench warrant issuedBrenda L. Wingar, 40, DuBois, failed to appear for her preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. She is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.