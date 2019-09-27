District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Sept. 20.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Randy J. Tomason, 49, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- John R. Snider Jr., 42, Rockton, who is charged with a felony count of acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation and misdemeanor counts of furnishing false/fraudulent material information and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Casey L. Delaney, 33, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
- Robert P. Hughes, 28, Sigel, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Dean E. Williams, 32, DuBois, who is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Carmen Milliern, 50, DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty pleas entered The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Zachary J. Stolburg, 19, Ridgway, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
- Joseph F. Larock, 19, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence.
- Dakota M. Wells, 19, Reynoldsville, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.
- Kalley E. Hendricks, 23, Rockton, pleaded guilty to a summary count of disorderly conduct. She must pay a total of $268 in fines and costs. Charges of DUI and several summary traffic charges were withdrawn.
- Lisa R. Laird, 54, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false reports to law enforcement and a summary charge of careless driving. She must pay a total of $705.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
Gail C. Dixon, 52, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false reports to law enforcement. She must pay a total of $680.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. A charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.