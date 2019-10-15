District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Oct. 11.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Casey D. Krach, 38, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and several summary traffic counts. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Alyssa N. Shipe, 22, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of failure to keep a dog confined within premises of the owner. She was released on her own recognizance.
- Bristin J. Evans, 22, Brockway, currently in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct and retail theft.
- Alexander B. Foltz, 27, DuBois, currently in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail, who is a charged with a felony count of receiving stolen property and several counts of summary traffic violations.
- Theodore W. Wells, 32, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and several counts of summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Christopher L. Calhoun, 59, Reynoldsville, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Brian W. Hendrickson, 58, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail, which was set at $10,000, monetary, has been posted.
- Paul D. Deangelo, 65, DuBois, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, simple assault, disorderly conduct engaged in fighting and a summary count of harassment. Bail, which was set at $10,000, monetary, has been posted.
Guilty plea entered Jeremy C. Curry, 26, DuBois, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. He must pay a total of $673.75 in fines and costs and serve a two-year probation sentence. A felony count of manufacture/deliver/possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver was withdrawn.