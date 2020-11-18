DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Nov. 13 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Senior Judge Richard Ireland specially residing.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dayton V. Nixon Jr., 47, Grampian, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Charles Shepard, Sykesville, who is charged with a felony materially false written statement –purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm and a misdemeanor count of statement under penalty. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea entered
- Stanley J. Pruszko, 61, DuBois, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $981.75 in fines and costs and serve a two-year probation sentence.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kenneth F. Leigey Jr., 30, Morrisdale, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and three counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lyndsey N. Reynolds, 35, Johnstown, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
- Tammy L. Allen, 58, DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and defiant trespass.
- Ashley L. Solida, 33, DuBois, who is charged with a felony aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal mischief.