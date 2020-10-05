DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Sept. 25.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Richard Hinojosa, 31, Reynoldsville, who is charged with three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture, deliver or possess a controlled substance, three misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Charles J. Crawford, 72, Pittsburgh, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- William T. Shugarts, 49, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another, simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail was set and posted at $10,000. In a separate case, he is charged with: Burglary — overnight accommodations; person present, bodily injury crime, a felony of the first degree; two counts of criminal attempt –aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, felonies of the second degree; terroristic threats that caused a serious public inconvenience, a felony of the third degree; two misdemeanor (first degree) counts of making terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another; a misdemeanor count (first degree) a person not to possess/use firearms –protection from abuse (PFA) party; two misdemeanor (second degree) counts of simple assault; and two misdemeanor counts (second degree) of false imprisonment. He was denied bail in this case.
- Matthew S. Spratt, 35, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children –parent/guardian/other commits offense, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and two summary counts of harassment. Monetary bail was set at $10,000 and posted.
- Antonia L. Gaskins, 47, Burlington, North Carolina, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a felony count of retail theft –taking merchandise. Monetary bail was set at $15,000. In a separate case, she is charged with felony counts of retail theft –taking merchandise and conspiracy to commit retail theft –taking merchandise. Monetary bail was set at $15,000. In a third case, she is charged with a felony count of retail theft –taking merchandise. Monetary bail was set at $15,000.