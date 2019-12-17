District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Dec. 13.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shelvey J. Forbes, 66, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Johni D. Durnell, 20, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, is charged with retail theft and purchasing alcoholic beverage by a minor. Monetary bail was set at $5,000.
Bench warrant issuedCynthia A. Kirkwood, 47, DuBois, failed to appear for her preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. She is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a summary traffic violation.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individuals entered a guilty plea:
- Alex N. Kiesling, 26, an inmate in the Mifflin County Jail, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. A charge of possession of a controlled substance was withdrawn.
- Eric M. Barnes, 48, Timblin, pleaded guilty to a summary count of retail theft. He must pay a total of $468.25 in fines and costs.
Mark Marshall Jr., 24, DuBois, pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct. He must pay a total of $573 in fines and costs and serve a concurrent one-year probation sentence. Charges of making terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person were withdrawn.