DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held Dec. 4 at the DuBois Magisterial Office in DuBois with Senior Judge Richard Ireland and Judge James Glass specially residing.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Oyeniyi Olatokun, 36, Algonguin, Illinois, who is charged with a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Terry L. Kelly, 59, Penfield, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- James V. Riggie, 60, Punxsutawney, who is charged with access device issued to another who did not authorize use. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- David L. Plaszenski, 39, Penfield, who is charged with retail theft, DUI (controlled substance) and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Roger P. Goodworth, 53, Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft of property lost by mistake, receiving stolen property and access device issued to another who did not authorize use. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Dean G. Sulin, 29, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, a felony count of aggravated assault — victim less than 6 and defendant 18 or older and aggravated assault — victim less than 13 and defendant 18 or older. Monetary bail, set at $10,000, was posted.
- Patrick L. Runyon, 36, DuBois, who is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and failure to stop, give information and render aid. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Leonard J. Bloom Sr., 43, Apollo, who is charged with failure to register with state police. Monetary bail, set at $20,000, was posted.
- Daniel L. Sharpless, 56, Clearfield, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- James H. Robbins Jr., 34, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of strangulation, two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault and harassment and a summary charge of public drunkenness. Monetary bail, set at $10,000, was posted.
Guilty plea entered
- Eli C. Gullifer, 26, St. Marys, pleaded guilty to providing false identification to a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor). He must pay a total of $331.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Amanda R. Duttry, 30, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic charges. A bench warrant was issued because she failed to appear for her preliminary hearing.
- Joyce L. Yearwood, 28, DuBois, who is charged with two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture or deliver, two misdemeanor counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and one misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A bench warrant was issued because she failed to appear for her preliminary hearing.
- Richard C. Petrillo Jr., 40, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered. Monetary bail, set at $25,000, was posted.