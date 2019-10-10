District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Oct. 4.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kenneth J. Perry, 44, Punxsutawney, who is charged with misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and recklessly endangering another person and two summary traffic counts. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Christopher R. Sebring, 39, DuBois, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Robert J. Steele, 36, Brockport, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while license is suspended/revoked. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Daniel J. Donnelly, 35, DuBois, who is a charged with a felony count of retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Carl A. Eckberg, 67, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Robert J. Passmore, 37, DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of writing a bad check in two separate cases. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Bench warrant issuedWilliam A. Frank III, 33, Altoona, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with a misdemeanor count of writing a bad check.