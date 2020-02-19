DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Feb. 14.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Cynthia A. Kirkwood, 47, DuBois, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving. Monetary bail has been set at $25,000.
- Alexander C. Bohensky, 22, Brookville, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and careless driving. Monetary bail, set at $5,000, has been posted.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Joshua M. Nearhood, 22, Morrisdale, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.