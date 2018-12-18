DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Friday.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christopher M. Stotish, 58, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Paul L. Benson, 47, Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jimmy J. Miles, 38, Luthersburg, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of firearm not to be carried without a license (no criminal violence); a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary counts of maximum speed limits established zones, driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked and driving an unregistered vehicle. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Corey S. Bigelow, 27, Brockport, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and a summary count of harassment. Bailed, set at $25,000, has been posted.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Terrance L. Sloan, 43, Brockway, currently an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, is charged with a felony count of aggravated assault; misdemeanor counts of assault, recklessly endangering another person; and two summary counts of harassment and criminal trespass. Bail is set at $25,000.
Bench warrant issued
The following defendant failed to appear for court and had bench warrant issued for their arrest:
- Amy Weinzierl, 42, S. Main St., DuBois, who is charged by Sandy Township Police with two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking. She is accused of stealing more than $2,000 from the Dunkin’ Donuts in DuBois while she was employed there.
