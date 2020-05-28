DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Scot V. Moldenhauer, 50, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kayla N. Steele, 34, New Bethlehem, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kate O. Inzana, 25, Brockway, who is charged with DUI, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Adian N. Castro, 18, DuBois, woh is charged with criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Chelsea E. Spyres, 30, Ridgway, who is charge with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, theft by unlawful taking and tampering with records. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Joseph O. Fleming III, 30, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with making terroristic threats causing evacuation of building, terroristic threats serious public inconvenience, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. Monetary bail was set at $50,000.
- Blaise A. Ellinger, 20, Rockton, who is charged with receiving stolen property.
- Andrew P. Iannacchioni, 41, DuBois, who is charged with criminal trespass — entering a structure. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- David J. Verbus, 43, DuBois, who is charged with criminal trespass — breaking into a structure. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Colby M. Lowe, 27, DuBois, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, DUI, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Timothy D. Stormer, 53, Reynoldsville, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Andrew J. Stanton, 23, DuBois, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of theft by deception. He must pay $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. Two felony counts of forgery and one felony count of criminal attempt to commit forgery and two misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of crime were withdrawn.
- Rose M. Graffius, 68, Punxsutawney, pleaded guilty to a summary traffic charge of careless driving. She must pay $150. The charge had been changed from a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or personal injury.
Held for court
As a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Casey M. Tavares, 33, Wichita, Kansas, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations.
- Collin D. Polka, 27, New Bethlehem, who is charged with a felony count of retail theft. A bench warrant was issued for failure to appear for court.
- Crystal D. Schram, 37, DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Monetary bail was set at $25,000.
Warrant issuedAntonia L. Gaskins, 46, DuBois, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with retail theft.