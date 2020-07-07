DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Justin P. Manduley, 19, DuBois, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense). Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jason W. Jablonski, 48, Luthersburg, who is charged with two felony counts of identity theft and two misdemeanor counts each of access device issued to another who did not auth use, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Monetary bail was set at $10,000.
- Rodger L. Callender, 50, Brockport, who is charged with DUI (alcohol –first offense) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Robert W. Schooner, 37, Franklin, who is charged with DUI (alcohol –first offense) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Harley D. Jenary, 22, Punxsutawney, who is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Michael C. Gearhart, 53, Clearfield, who is charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and two summary traffic charges. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Andrew J. Digilarmo, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with defiant trespass in three separate cases and possession of drug paraphernalia in two other cases. Monetary bail was set at $5,000 in three of the cases and $1,000 unsecured in two cases.
- David L. Plaszenski, 30, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, resisting arrest and failure to use a safety belt. Monetary bail was set at $5,000.
- John J. Gibbons, 30, Reynoldsville, who is charged with a small amount of marijuana, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kevin Pire, 62, Bradford, who is charged with DUI (alcohol –first offense). Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Arden C. Barber, 32, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a possession a small amount of marijuana. He must pay a total of $269.25 in fines and costs. Two misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
- Cole E. Navasky, 24, Philipsburg, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A charged of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Patrick D. Obrien, 37, DuBois, who is charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence and obstructing the administration of law. A felony count of making a drug delivery resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter were dismissed. Monetary bail, set at $50,000, was posted.
- Catherine M. Quashnock, 28, Brockway, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with a felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of communication facility, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person. Monetary bail is set at $100,000.