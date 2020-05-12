DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings recently.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Anthony D. Modaffare, 42, Ridgway, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Natalie A. Kephart, 41, DuBois, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft, in two separate cases. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000 for each case.
- Christopher R. Gilga, 37, DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and a summary traffic charge. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Kimberly A. Houchins, 41, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with DUI, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, disorderly conduct, failure to carry a license, disregarding traffic lane (single), abandoning vehicle on a highway, careless driving and reckless driving. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
- Gerald P. Paulinellie Jr., DuBois, who is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations. Several summary traffic charges were withdrawn. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Scott D. Graham, 47, Woodland, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Monetary bail, set at $25,000, was posted.
- Johnny W. Petrillo, 36, Luthersburg, who is charged with a felony possession of a firearm prohibited. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Jason T. Colbert, 47, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, pleaded guilty to defiant trespass — actual communication. He must pay a total of $331.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence. Charges of theft by unlawful taking — movable property and making repairs/selling offensive weapons were withdrawn.
- Royden W. Wheeler, 40, DuBois, pleaded guilty to a summary charge of disorderly conduct and must pay fines and costs associated with that charge. A misdemeanor count of firearm not to be carried without a license – non-criminal violation – was withdrawn.
Held for courtAs a result of preliminary hearings, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Samar D. Drakeford, 25, Newark, New Jersey, who is charged with four misdemeanor counts of theft by deception — false impression.
- Jennifer H. Lanich, 49, Clearfield, who is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (controlled substance) and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Warrant issuedCasey M. Tavares, 33, Wichita, Kansas, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing and a bench warrant was issued. He is charged with DUI (alcohol) and several summary traffic violations.