DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Maureen Yakulis, 65, DuBois, who is charged with harassment and two counts of disorderly conduct. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Craig S. Parry, 48, Springdale, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Jessica M. Leinemann, 32, Weedville, who is charged with providing false information to a law enforcement officer and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Justin L. Berryman, 39, DuBois, who is charged with DUI and two summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Robert L. Miller III, 38, Coalport, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, three counts of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individual entered a guilty plea:
Stephanie L. Hand, 27, DuBois, pleaded guilty to use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She must pay a total of $431.75 in fines and costs and serve a six-month probation sentence. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.