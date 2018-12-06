DuBOIS — District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings Friday.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Keith J. Parlor, 26, DuBois, an inmate in the Clearfield County Jail, who is charged with two counts of robbery, one count of burglary, two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of assault and one count each of false imprisonment and defiant trespass. Monetary bail is set at $5,000.
- David J. McElwee, 33, DuBois, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.
- Kari L. Housler, 31, Sykesville, who is charged with a felony count of retail theft. Monetary bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea entered
The following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Patrick N. McGarvey, 56, DuBois, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. He must pay $479.25 in fines and costs and serve one year probation.
- Bryant J. Palmer, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay $579.25 in fines and costs and serve one year probation.
- Jerome L. Carroll, 20, DuBois, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking. He must pay $504.25 in fines, costs and restitution.
