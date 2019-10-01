District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Sept. 27.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Ryan M. Sprague, 36, DuBois, an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license – no criminal violation, and summary counts of driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Shawn P. Zeches, 42, Brockway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and several summary traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
- Madison L. Lelich, 29, Turtle Creek, who is charged with DUI and a summary traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $1,000.
Guilty plea enteredThe following individual entered a guilty plea:
- Melissa A. Schill, 53, Clarion, pleaded guilty to smelling/inhaling toxic releasing substances. She must pay a total of $480.75 in fines and costs.
Held for courtAs a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following cases to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Megan L. McKenzie, 32, Clearfield, is charged with retail theft and criminal trespass. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.