District Judge Patrick N. Ford of DuBois presided over preliminary hearings and other proceedings on Nov. 22.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- James M. Brown Jr., 29, DuBois, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Marquis S. McNeil, 23, DuBois, who is charged with firearm not to be carried without a license and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He is lodged in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail.
Guilty pleas enteredThe following individuals entered guilty pleas:
- Rhonda R. Stankavich, 47, DuBois, pleaded guilty to two summary counts of not keeping her dogs firmly secured by collar or chain. She must pay a total of $1,098.25 in fines and costs.
Kevin L. Delp, 27, who is an inmate in the Jefferson County Jail, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He must pay a total of $580.75 in fines and costs and serve a one-year probation sentence.