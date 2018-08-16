DuBOIS — Despite the not-so-great weather this summer, the DuBois Main Street Streetscape Project is progressing well, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
“The Main Street project is coming along very well,” said Suplizio. “The weather has not cooperated as much as we would like it to cooperate, but we are moving along smoothly.”
The project is expected to be completed by the beginning of October if all continues to go well, he said.
“Probably one of the last things we will do will be mill and pave Main Street,” Suplizio said. “That’s both North and South Main Street.”
The project includes replacing broken or missing sidewalks and driving surfaces throughout the neighborhood and downtown. In addition, lighting will be installed and utilities will be replaced as needed, including a new traffic signal at the intersection of Long Avenue and Main Street.
The sidewalk project on Main Street and DuBois Street is also coming along very well, he said.
In the next phase, residents will see the sidewalk work being done from Main Street to Long Avenue to State Street. A section in the downtown from High Street to Brady Street will also be done.
“We ask again for the people to be patient when traveling on those roads,” Suplizio said. “Please respect the workers. We are doing our best to get the job done as soon as possible. These things take time.”
“We also have a water line that needs to be extended up Grant Street from North Main Street and also the sewer line on Shaffer Alley from Grant Street to Myrtle Alley,” said Suplizio.
The cost for the project is about $3 million, Suplizio said.
The city was selected to receive $1.5 million in funding from the State Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to aid with the beautification project linking a residential neighborhood with Downtown DuBois and DuBois Penn Highlands Hospital, Suplizio said.
RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
